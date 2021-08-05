Uniqlo to open first Beijing flagship store

Japanese retailer Uniqlo has announced it will be opening its first flagship store in Beijing in November this year.

The new flagship will showcase the brand’s consistent range of The Art and Science of Lifewear, referring to the typically practical and scientifically enhanced designs Uniqlo is well known for. It will offer a wide range of the latest collections for men, women and children.

“As a wonderful city with a long history, Beijing inspires limitless creativity through its culture, traditions, inclusiveness and innovation,” said Uniqlo’s Greater China CEO, Pan Ning, in a statement.

“Uniqlo sincerely hopes to join hands with Chinese Consumers to showcase The Art and Science of LifeWear to the world through Uniqlo Beijing Sanlitun global flagship store, and build a more dynamic, green and innovative future life together.”

The store will be home to China’s first in-store Uniqlo Style Hint, the digital and physical concept released last year. The app allows users to get the latest rundown on current trends in their city, essentially functioning as a style search engine and connecting physical retail with an online experience.

Uniqlo opened its first store in China in 2002 and is currently running over 820 stores in the mainland. It aims to become a new fashion and cultural landmark in Beijing, incorporating art, science, culture and sustainability into an innovative retail experience.