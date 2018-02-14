Uniqlo to open first flagship store in Amsterdam, The Netherlands

London - Fast-fashion retailer Uniqlo is set to open its first store in The Netherlands this autumn. Located in the former Forever 21 flagship store op the Kalverstraat , the debut Dutch store from the Japanese apparel retailer will span 2,040 square meters and offers Uniqlo’s LifeWear for women, men and children.

Spanning three floors, the new store will also feature a dedicated floor for Uniqlo’s UT-collection as well. Following the new flagship store opening in Amsterdam, the store will be the largest Uniqlo store in the Benelux, as well as one of the largest stores from the retailer in Europe. “We are very enthusiastic to open the first Uniqlo store in the Netherlands and to introduce our brand in Amsterdam, a city which is known for its relaxed and casual lifestyle,” said Taku Morikawa, Uniqlo Chief Executive Officer, Europe in a statement.

“I believe that our LifeWear, designed around core items such as denim, ultra light down outerwear, extra fine merino knitwear and more, will be a perfect match for locals, every season of the year. With our entry in the Netherlands, we are taking the next step in our plans to expand our presence in the Benelux,” he added. Uniqlo aims to open its new flagship in Amsterdam sometime in autumn 2018. An exact opening date has yet to be confirmed.

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo