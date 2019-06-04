Uniqlo to open first Italian store

Japanese retailer Uniqlo has confirmed that it will open its first Italian store in Milan in September.

The 16,100 square foot store over three floors will be located on Piazza Cordusio, a short walking distance from Piazza Duomo in Milan’s city centre.

The flagship will officially open on September 13 and will offer LifeWear for men, women, children and babies.

Uniqlo Italia’s chief operating officer Kohsuke Kobayashi said in a statement: "We are very honoured and proud to open our first Italian store in Milan. We have a sincere and longstanding respect for the Italian people, heritage and culture.

“From a shared focus on the beauty and quality of everyday life, to our instinctive appreciation for design and innovation, we see many similarities between Japan and Italy. We hope that our LifeWear philosophy and products will be accepted well with the sophisticated Milanese population and indeed the many Italian and international visitors who come to Milan throughout the year.”

Uniqlo products are already available in Italy through the brand’s online Italian store, however, this will mark its first bricks-and-mortar presence, marking its 10th market in Europe and the company's 23rd market worldwide.