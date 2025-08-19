Uniqlo to open more stores in Canada

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is continuing to expand its retail footprint in Canada with the announcement of further stores this autumn, including its first in Victoria, British Columbia.

Uniqlo opened its first store in Canada in Toronto in 2016 and now has 33 stores across the country. This autumn, the Japanese retailer will be adding its first store in Victoria, alongside new locations in Quebec City, Calgary, and Edmonton.

The move is part of its growth strategy in Canada, and will see it reinforcing its presence in major urban and suburban shopping destinations, especially on the West Coast.

The Victoria store will be located in the Mayfair Mall, a shopping centre that features a mix of fashion, lifestyle and dining brands, allowing Uniqlo to tap into the affluent market on Vancouver Island.

Uniqlo is also expanding in Alberta, with stores in Edmonton at South Edmonton Commons and in Calgary at CrossIron Mills, as well as in Quebec, with an opening at Galeries de la Capitale in Quebec City.

Yuya Tanahashi, chief operating officer of Uniqlo in Canada, said in a statement: "This is a huge milestone for Uniqlo Canada. We remain grounded in our Made-For-All philosophy, product innovation, and meaningful relationships with new and longstanding customers.

“I am optimistic about our Canadian growth, and we look forward to bringing LifeWear to even more customers in new locations."

The new Uniqlo stores will offer the current lineup of LifeWear apparel for men, women, kids, and babies, as well as seasonal collaborations, the UT (Uniqlo T-shirt) range of graphic T-shirts and other items.

Uniqlo operates more than 2,500 stores worldwide, in Japan, Asia, Europe and North America.