Uniqlo to open over 20 new stores in North America in 2024

Uniqlo is set to accelerate its growth across North America in 2024 as the Japanese retailer outlines its updated retail strategy for the upcoming year.

Expanding its retail presence in both the Eastern and Western regions, Uniqlo plans to double its current store openings in the US and Canada, with more than 20 new locations set to open in 2024.

With nine new stores in the pipeline for Spring 2024, the Fast Retailing Co. Ltd-owned brand will open five stores in the US and four in Canada, with new locations opening in Washington, Massachusetts. Rhode Island and New York, as well as Toronto, Calgary and Ottawa.

The new retail expansion plan builds on Uniqlo's initial strategy to operate more than 200 stores across North America by 2027.

"We couldn't be more excited to enter the next phase of our North American expansion plan and serve more customers in the US and Canada," says Daisuke Tsukagoshi, CEO of Uniqlo North America, in a statement.

"Stores are the heartbeat of our business, where we can engage with our local communities, hear directly from our customers, and best understand their needs to continue to improve and perfect our products. We're looking forward to a big year ahead."

The expansion push comes as Uniqlo continues to thrive in North America, with the division reporting 'significant growth' for the fiscal year ending on August 31, 2023. Expecting its strong growth results to continue into 2024, Uniqlo expects to hit double-digit sales growth in its existing retail locations.

Since the opening of its first store in the US in 2005, Uniqlo has sought to offer its LifeWear apparel range to a wide clientele in North America. The Japanese retailer currently operates more than 2,400 stores worldwide, including 53 stores in the US and 19 stores in Canada.