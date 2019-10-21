United Colors of Benetton returns to U.S. retail

For the first time in four years, United Colors of Benetton is carrying out retail operations in the U.S. The Italy-based fashion brand will open a pop-up store in Santa Monica, CA this week, and is considering reopening stores on a more permanent basis in the country.

Opening on Friday, October 25, the United Colors of Benetton pop-up space will run for four weeks, featuring the brand's exclusive lines from its Fall 2019 collection. United Colors of Benetton hopes to show U.S. consumers its new approach to streetwear-inspired design and a renewed commitment to sustainable fashion created under the artistic direction of Jean-Charles de Castelbajac in the space.

The Santa Monica pop-up will be a unique physical retail space in that it will not carry any physical inventory on site, as a means to eliminate clothing waste.

"With the exception of the clothing on display, the Santa Monica Pop-Up will operate without any inventory," said Andrea Rossetto, United Colors of Benetton's U.S. representative, in a statement. "Customers will be able to try on and interact with the clothing, but then all purchases will be made through the in-store online portal and shipped directly to the customers' home."

All items will be available for purchase through the brand's newly launched U.S. e-commerce site.