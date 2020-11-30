Universal Standard hosts denim drive for Cyber Monday

Universal Standard is keeping its tradition of turning Cyber Monday into a platform to encourage recycling. The retailer is hosting a denim drive between the day of the online sales event through December 6, encouraging customers to recycle a pair of jeans in return for a discounted new pair.

Customers who wish to participate may recycle a pair of jeans from any brand, through the Cotton Incorporated Blue Jeans Go Green program. Once a pair is recycled, the customer can purchase a new pair of Universal Standard jeans for 25 dollars. This is a pretty steep discount, as styles eligible for the program typically range in retail price from 85 to 90 dollars.

The brand is offering free shipping to items purchased through this initiative, as well as free shipping for the recycled pieces turned into Cotton Incorporated.

As an added benefit, Universal Standard has added premium offerings to the promotion until December 2. Customers may recycle a pair of jeans and in turn purchase Universal Standard's 98-dollar Kelsey Denim Jacket or 120-dollar Olivia Denim Overalls for 45 dollars.