Universal Works opens its first store in France

British brand Universal Works has announced the opening of its first standalone store in France. Located in the historic centre of Toulouse, at 6 rue Temponières, this boutique marks a key step in the brand's expansion into the French market.

The retail project has been developed as a partnership store with retailer Mr. Sunbell Store, favouring a collaborative approach over a traditional franchise. The British brand had already established a presence in France through Mr. Sunbell Store's distribution network.

For David Keyte, the brand's co-founder, this structural model meets a need for flexibility. In a post on LinkedIn, the director stated: “We didn't feel the franchise model was right for us, but we wanted a bigger presence in certain cities. This partnership allows the local distributor to feel a real sense of ownership, while we can offer a bigger and better choice to the customers we know we have in this city.”

The Toulouse space has been designed to reflect the visual identity of Universal Works, which is characterised by a functional and clean design. To create a local connection, the layout incorporates furniture and decorative items sourced from the region's flea markets.

This article was written in part with the support of an artificial intelligence tool before being supplemented and edited by a FashionUnited journalist.