Unseasonable weather triggers ‘disappointing’ June sales

The UK’s untimely summer has, quite unsurprisingly, had an impact on sales in the region for the month of June, during which time the retail market evidently flatlined.

While the sun finally showed its face towards the latter half of the month, it appeared to be a little too late for British consumers, causing retail sales to remain largely at a standstill at 0.2 percent.

The figure, derived from data collected by KPMG and the British Retail Consortium (BRC), reflected a disappointing start for the sports-filled season, which was initially anticipated to be a busy one for retailers in light of the Euros and Wimbledon.

In a release, Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer, retail and leisure for KPMG, said this forecast had “so far failed to materialise and financial concerns remain with many households”.

While “disappointing” food and drink sales recorded just 1.16 percent growth, a similar sentiment of upset was also seen for clothing and footwear, a notably weather-sensitive category which experienced “negative growth both on the high street and online”, Ellett noted.

In her own statement, Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “The retail industry is vital to the nation’s economy as an important source of employment and investment.

“The industry shapes local communities and provides three million jobs across the country. Through its scale and reach, retail can make a huge contribution to Labour’s policy goals, and the industry stands ready to work with the new government to find ways to make this happen.”