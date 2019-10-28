Untuckit announces United Kingdom expansion

Menswear brand Untuckit has announced expansion into the UK market. The North American brand will open two locations in London next month, along with the launch of a UK e-commerce site and Manchester fulfillment center.

The new London stores will join a roster of 75 physical retail locations that Untuckit currently operates in the U.S. and Canada. Located at Covent Garden and Westfield London, the new Untuckit stores will both occupy spaces of around 1,600 square feet and offer whiskey tastings to complement the shopping experience.

"This is a huge moment for UNTUCKit. Since we began opening stores across the U.S. and Canada, having a presence in the UK has always been top of mind for us," brand founder Chris Riccobono said in a statement.

"We're thrilled to have chosen two of the most fashion-centric locations in London—Covent Garden and Westfield London—to kick off our physical presence there. For years, customers have asked when we'll offer our product outside of North America, so we're looking forward to giving them an authentic way to experience UNTUCKit—up close and in person."

Untuckit plans to open additional retail locations throughout Europe in the coming years.