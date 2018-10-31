Urban Outfitters partners with Azadea Group to expand presence in the Middle East

Urban Outfitters through a partnership with lifestyle retail group Azadea will open doors to its first franchise store in Dubai next year. The plan is to expand the brand's footprint in the MENA region. Urban Outfitters Inc. operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People and Terrain. The company said, a large portion of the brand’s merchandise is exclusive to Urban Outfitters, consisting of an assortment of product designed internally and in collaboration with third-party brands.

Commenting on the partnership, Stefan Laban, URBN Global Head of International said in a statement: “We are pleased to introduce the Urban Outfitters brand to the Middle East through our unique experiential retail environment. We believe the Urban Outfitters brand will resonate well in the market and are confident that together with Azadea Group, Urban Outfitters will be a success in the region.”

Azadea Group has been operating more than 50 leading international franchise concepts across the Middle East and Africa for 40 years, with a growing portfolio of experiential brand concepts.

“We are delighted to welcome Urban Outfitters to our growing family of brands. As there continues to be a high demand for experiential concepts, we believe Urban Outfitters will be very well received by our customers across the MENA region,” added G. Daher, Chief Executive Officer at Azadea Group.

Picture:Urban Outfitters via Newgate Communications