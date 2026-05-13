Urban Outfitters targeting Gen Z consumers with DoorDash

American fashion retailer Urban Outfitters is expanding into on-demand retail in partnership with DoorDash, the local commerce platform, as it looks to target Gen Z consumers.

The move will see Urban Outfitters’ fashion, accessories, beauty, gifting, and lifestyle assortment being available directly through DoorDash across the US, and will launch with an experiential ‘Deliver Joy’ campaign centred on style, celebration, and self-expression, ahead of the upcoming graduate season.

With nearly 2 in 5 Gen Z consumers ordering deliveries weekly in the US, according to YouGov data, Urban Outfitters is leveraging its partnership with DoorDash to offer its products to customers “with greater speed and convenience”.

Urban Outfitters x DoorDash campaign Credits: Urban Outfitters

Shea Jensen, president of Urban Outfitters, said in a statement: “At UO, we want to stay in sync with how our customers shop and live their lives. We are excited to partner with DoorDash, and our hope is that UO is more accessible and available to our customers. DoorDash is another example of how we are meeting our customers on their terms.”

Urban Outfitters is the latest fashion brand to join DoorDash’s marketplace, which offers more than half a million products across apparel, beauty, baby and kids, electronics, household, personal, and pet care, which can be delivered in under an hour. Other fashion names on the marketplace include Dolce Vita, Rally House, and Steve Madden.

Shanna Prevé, chief revenue officer at DoorDash, added: “People don’t always plan ahead when they’re shopping for apparel. Sometimes it’s fan gear for game day, sometimes it’s a last-minute shoe change, or sometimes it’s just something they need that same day or hour.

“Expanding apparel on DoorDash allows us to better serve those occasions while also helping retailers connect with new customers.”