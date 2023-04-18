Urban Outfitters to open 'Summer Dress Shop' on London’s Kings Road

Urban Outfitters is opening a 275-square-foot pop-up store on London’s Kings Road dedicated to celebrating summer.

The 'Summer Dress Shop' pop-up will open on April 27 and will highlight Urban Outfitter’s full dress range, including its exclusive ‘Light Before Dark’ collection, offering sun-ready designs inspired by modern tailoring, archive silhouettes, and vintage fabrications.

The pop-up, which is being transformed into a "true Urban Outfitters space," is being designed to attract new consumers looking for the perfect summer outfit, while also giving its existing customers a “different experience,” explained the brand in the press release.

Malika Zagzoule, fashion director at Urban Outfitters, said: “Summer dresses are such a staple in everyone's wardrobe. Whether our customer wears a dress on holiday, in town, to a friend's house or event, Urban Outfitters has something for everyone.

“Our unique approach to designing the dress range has allowed us to organically grow our offering of beautifully crafted garments to a point where it deserves to be celebrated and highlighted in its own way.”

The pop-up will be opened throughout the summer and is part of Urban Outfitters' continued expansion in Europe, with the retailer set to open three further retail spaces from June.