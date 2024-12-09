Urban Revivo to open debut UK store

Fashion brand Urban Revivo is set to open its first flagship store in London after signing a five-year lease with landlord HIH Invest Neal Street Limited.

Urban Revivo, founded in China in 2006, will take over the former Mango store at 8-12 Neal Street in Covent Garden, London. The store is arranged over the basement, ground, and first floors, and extends to 5,300 square feet and will showcase the brand’s trend-driven apparel.

They will join a collection of new retailers on the street, including Alo Yoga, Onitsuka Tiger Brandy Melville, Barbour, Space NK and Nobody’s Child.

The move is part of Urban Revivo’s global expansion strategy, as it looks to solidify its international presence and provide a “distinctive and engaging in-store experience” to showcase its fashion collection.

The brand also recently signed for its first US store, a 30,000-square-foot store, located in New York City at 515 Broadway in Soho, New York.

Urban Revivo worked exclusively with international real estate advisor Savills on the deals, with Sam Foyle, co-head of global retail at Savills, saying in a statement: “We’re excited to be building Urban Revivo’s platform across the UK and Europe, with the brand setting its sights on major markets as part of its ambitious 2025 expansion plans.

“Pioneering in its fit-out designs and concepts, which is evident in its store portfolio across the APAC region, we can’t wait to see Urban Revivo bring this innovation to new markets and redefine shopping experience for customers.”

Callum White, associate in central London retail at Savills, added: “Neal Street is a well-sought after location and presents an exciting opportunity for Urban Revivo’s first of many stores in the country. This vibrant area is known for its bustling atmosphere and prime retail spaces, making it the perfect spot for the brand to introduce its innovative designs and concepts to the UK market."