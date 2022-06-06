US brand Alice + Olivia opens first standalone store in the UK

American fashion brand Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet has opened its first standalone store in the UK as part of its continued international expansion.

Located on Bruton Street in London’s Mayfair district, the Alice + Olivia opening marks the brand's 18th free stand international retail location, adding to its 25 US domestic stores.

The 2,000 square foot UK flagship store sits in a historic Georgian architecture building and has been designed to showcase Alice + Olivia’s whimsical style with a hand-painted black and white floor, a red vintage Venetian glass chandelier, antique glass display cases, and colourful flowers decorated on the wall and the fitting room curtains.

Image: Alice + Olivia

The store launches with Alice + Olivia’s spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear and accessories collections, alongside its recent 'mommy and me' collaboration with UK-based children’s brand Dotty Dungarees.

Commenting on the new boutique, Stacey Bendet, founder, creative director, and chief executive of Alice + Olivia, said in a statement: “We’ve looked for the right location in London to open an Alice + Olivia store for several years. London is one of my favourite cities and Bruton is one of my favourite streets, I love the energy of the women, the elegance of the architecture, and the cultural depth and history represented everywhere.”

Alice + Olivia’s London flagship is open at 25 Bruton Street.

Image: Alice + Olivia

Image: Alice + Olivia