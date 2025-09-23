US consumer spend for Halloween predict to reach record 13.1 billion USD

Consumers across the nation are expected to go all out this Halloween, as the National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts spending for the spookiest holiday to reach a record-breaking 13.1 billion US dollars.

Based on the annual consumer survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, this is close to one billion dollars more than the previous 12.2 billion dollar record from 2023, up from the 11.6 billion dollar spent in 2024.

“Even with concerns about price increases due to tariffs, Halloween continues to resonate with consumers of all ages,” said Katherine Cullen, NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights, in a statement. “Whether it’s dressing in costume or carving a pumpkin, more consumers plan to take part in Halloween activities and traditions. Retailers are prepared to ensure the shopping experience is a treat for consumers this Halloween season.”

Halloween remains a significant occasion this year, even as 79 percent of shoppers expect higher prices due to tariffs. Despite concerns over rising costs, nearly three-quarters of consumers (73 percent) still intend to celebrate, consistent with last year’s 72 percent.

Costumes remain at the heart of the holiday, with 71 percent of consumers planning to purchase one and 51 percent intending to dress up. Total costume spending is projected to reach 4.3 billion dollars, underscoring the ongoing appeal of dressing up for seasonal festivities. Both children and adults are driving significant spending in the category.

NRF Consumer Survey Finds Halloween Spending to Reach Record $13.1 Billion Credits: Unsplash

For children, costume spending is estimated to reach 1.4 billion dollars this year, with the popular looks reflecting both timeless icons and modern favorites: 2.3 million children are expected to dress up as Spider-Man, 1.9 million as a princess, 1.7 million as a witch, 1.6 million as a ghost, and 1.5 million as their favorite superhero. Adults are equally invested in the art of dressing up for the season, with spending expected to total 2 billion dollars. Classic characters dominate the rankings, led by 5.6 million adults choosing a witch costume. Other popular selections include vampires (2.7 million), pirates (1.6 million), cats (1.6 million), and Batman (1.6 million).

NRF Consumer Survey Finds Halloween Spending to Reach Record $13.1 Billion Credits: Unsplash

Dressing up for Halloween extends beyond people, with 23 percent intending to dress up their pets. Consumers are projected to spend 860 million dollars on pet costumes alone, reflecting the growing demand for coordinated, themed attire. Among the most popular looks for pets are whimsical and playful designs: pumpkins (9.8 percent), hot dogs (5.4 percent), bumblebees (4 percent), ghosts (3.1 percent), and superheroes (3.1 percent).

Alongside costumes, style-driven traditions are still popular this Halloween season. Many consumers are set to complement their Halloween looks with themed environments, as 51 percent plan to decorate their home or yard, and 78 percent aim to purchase new decorations, bringing the total estimated Halloween decor spend to a projected 4.2 billion dollars in total. Other creative outlets this Halloween, according to the NRF, include pumpkin carving (46 percent), attending or hosting parties (32 percent), and engaging in immersive experiences such as visiting haunted houses (24 percent). Handing out candy remains the most common activity, with 66 percent of shoppers participating, as total candy spend is predicted to hit 3.9 billion dollars.

Overall, per-person Halloween spending also hit a new record of 114.45 dollars, up nearly 11 dollars from last year, surpassing the previous high of 108.24 dollars set in 2023. Early seasonal shopping remains a strong trend, with 49 percent of consumers starting in September or earlier, compared with 47 percent last year. The top reasons include excitement for fall (44 percent), Halloween being a favorite holiday (37 percent), securing desired items before they sell out (33 percent), and avoiding last-minute shopping stress (33 percent).

“For consumers looking to balance their budgets, strategies such as buying early to spread out purchases or shopping at discount stores are just some ways they are being mindful of costs,” said Phil Rist, Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy, in a statement. “Despite these budget considerations, consumers are committed to prioritizing Halloween celebrations to create special memories with their loved ones.”