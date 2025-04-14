US consumers projected to spend 23.6 billion dollars over Easter weekend

Ahead of the Easter weekend, the National Retail Federation (NRF) has released its annual survey projecting consumer spending for the holiday period. Together with Prosper Insights, the organisation said consumers were planning to spend a total of 23.6 billion dollars on Easter this year, up from the 22.4 billion dollars spent in 2024.

While candy, food, gifts and decorations were cited as the most popular Easter purchasing categories, clothing was said to be the fifth most popular, with 49 percent of consumers surveyed stating they planned to buy clothing items on the day. This could amount to 3.5 billion dollars being spent on the category, the NRF said.

Discount stores continue their reign as the most popular shopping destination for the holiday, with 55 percent of shoppers planning to visit one for the holiday. Department stores follow at 44 percent, then online at 36 percent and local small businesses at 26 percent.

In the report, Prosper executive vice president of strategy, Phil Rist, said: “Even though a majority of consumers plan to celebrate the religious holiday with friends and family, others will still take advantage of holiday-related sales. Retailer deals and promotions offer those who don’t celebrate Easter an opportunity to buy candy, food and other items.”

Around 54 percent of shoppers who are not planning to celebrate Easter are still anticipated to spend 25.43 dollars per person on “holiday-related” items, an increase of five dollars from last year.