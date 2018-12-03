US footwear brand Android Homme opens four Selfridges concessions

US footwear brand Android Homme has expanded its UK reach with its products rolling out in four exclusive concessions in Selfridges Manchester, Trafford Centre, Birmingham and Fenwick Newcastle.

The new Selfridges concessions occupy a total of four stores and offer a curated selection of the LA brand’s products, which will change each season in line with the Android Homme website.

Commenting on the launch in a statement, Brand Director Tim Lancaster said: “We’ve witnessed significant growth in recent years, and our goal is to explore new and innovative ways to engage a wider market, allowing customers more diverse ways to shop and interact with Android Homme.

“We pride ourselves in offering high quality, accessible products so we’re excited to be offering concessions in luxury department stores like Selfridges, where customers can visually see, try, and shop the product for a more intimate retail experience.”

Mens Senior Buyer for Selfridges, Ben Leaver added: “We’re delighted to be welcoming a luxury, men’s footwear brand like Android Homme to Selfridges and anticipate high customer interest, demand and sales generated from their product offering."

The new concessions were launched 1 December.