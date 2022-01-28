US investor Fortress reportedly planning to sell 17 Marks & Spencer stores

Majestic Wines owner Fortress is reportedly looking to offload a number of Marks & Spencer stores in the UK.

The US investment management firm could sell up to 17 stores for a price of 70 million pounds, Property Week reports.

Fortress bought 76 stores from London-based investment firm Topland for 450 million pounds back in 2016.

Last year, Marks & Spencer announced plans to downsize its number of stores in the UK selling both clothing and homeware from 254 to 180.