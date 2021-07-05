Vanilla opens debut store at Bluewater

Womenswear concept brand Vanilla has opened its first store at Bluewater shopping centre in Kent.

The 3,616 square foot store marks the first bricks and mortar location for trend-led womenswear labels Blue Vanilla and Pink Vanilla to showcase their collections in full. The flagship store will also exclusively stock a new shoe and accessories collection.

Michelle Burns, head of retail stores at Vanilla, said in a statement: “We were very selective when searching for the ideal location at which to launch our encompassed Vanilla flagship store, and Bluewater, with its impressive array of retail names and strong experiential offering, is the perfect destination for us to launch at.

“We have built up a strong reputation with our Blue Vanilla and Pink Vanilla brands through e-commerce and strong sales through concessions, including Bluewater. We wanted to continue to deliver trend-led, yet affordable options for females of all ages, and we are very excited to be taking the next step into physical retail with our first Bluewater flagship.”

London-based Blue Vanilla offers on-trend womenswear and ships to 150 countries from its e-commerce site. The brand is also found in stores such as New Look and House of Fraser, and online at Next, Debenhams and SilkFred.

Pink Vanilla is a young fashion brand targeting the ages 14 to 24 and offers outfits for all occasions. It is currently stocked in New Look.