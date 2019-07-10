Vans brings loyalty programme to the UK

Vans, one of the brands under VF Corporation, has announced the launch of its customer loyalty programme, Vans Family, in the UK. First launched in the United States in 2018, Vans Family rewards frequent customers with member-only contests and experiences, and sneak previews of upcoming product releases. Members also have access to exclusive patterns to customize the brand’s footwear and accessories via the Vans Customs platform.

“The Vans Family loyalty program will engage our fans—from newcomers to loyalists—as individuals with unexpected experiences tailored to their personal interests,” explained Doug Palladini, Global Brand President at Vans, in a statement. “In doing so, we are creating authentic connections with people who like Vans, deepening our relationships with them, and creating new pathways to interact in relevant ways.”

Vans Family has over 8 million members in the US.