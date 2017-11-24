Vans Customs launches in Europe

Skate wear inspired brand Vans has launched Vans Customs in Europe, a digital tool which offers customers the chance to customize their own Vans sneakers.

EU shoppers are now able to customize their own pair of Vans Classics online by selecting from a range of different fabrics in a variety of colors, materials and designs to crate over 800 million different combinations. Consumers can select from five Classic styles - Authentic, Era, Old Skool, Classic Slip-On and Sk8-hi for customization.

In addition to selecting their own Vans style, material and colour, Vans Customs also offers consumer the freedom to upload their own original artwork or photo onto the Authentic and Classic Slip-On models in four steps for an additional price. Other features offered through Vans Customs include the personalization of the hell with custom embroidery. Each pair of Vans Customs is finished with a custom footbed detailing and is delivered in a Vans Customs dustbag.

Expected delivery for a pair of Vans Customs is 4 to 6 weeks, with prices starting at 65 pounds.