Vegan Fashion Week launches the world’s first fully vegan showroom

Vegan Fashion Week is launching its own permanent multi-brand showroom, the Vegan Fashion Library, in Los Angeles. It is the first fully vegan showroom in the world, according to the movement.

Due to Covid-19 and the unprecedented state of the planet, the showroom is in place of a physical event.

The new showroom is for retailers, stylists and celebrities looking for unique pieces. It is filled with designer clothing, shoes and accessories made of apple, cactus or pineapple leather, plant-based wool, vegan silk and more. There will be in-person showings reserved for individual guests, providing a safe and sanitary space for those attending to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

The Vegan Fashion Library is also launching an online boutique as a shopping destination for those looking for a curated selection of ethical designers including Sylven New York, Bohema, Enda, Benedetti Life and Julien Esteves Berthier.

“Fashion is the semiotic representation of our social and political climate, and Vegan Fashion Week is the unapologetic voice leading the charge for change in the fashion industry,” said, founder of the movement Emmanuelle Rienda in a statement.

Safety measures will be ensured by reducing the number of people on-site (one employee plus one visitor at a time), disposable gloves will be provided and the requirement to wear a mask when entering the showroom will be mandatory. Virtual showings via FaceTime or Zoom will also be offered.

“We are leading positive change through conscious creativity. Let’s take this opportunity to think about the cause of the pandemic, see beyond social distancing to create new awareness and change behaviour. We need to rethink the way we consume, what we consume, and how to sync sustainability with ethics,” Rienda concluded.