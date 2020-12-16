Verishop app enables video shopping with friends

Verishop Inc., a social e-commerce platform featuring more than 1,000 brands, has introduced a live group video shopping feature on its mobile app.

The ‘Shop Party’ feature allows users to set up an online shopping event and invite five friends to join. During the event, users can chat via video or audio chat, as well as see what items they are browsing by sharing their screen. They can also add products to their shopping basket, see what’s in their friends, as well as give feedback by favouriting the items.

The goal is to offer a virtual shopping experience that captures the social feeling of going to the shops with friends, as well as the convenience of online shopping.

“Until now, online shopping has been lonely,” explains Verishop in the press release. “It’s brought the benefits of accessing a wide variety of products with the convenience of being shipped to your door - but it’s stripped out all human connection. With Shop Party, we’re bringing you all three.”

It also means that brand partners, industry experts and stylists can also use the ‘Shop Party’ feature to host individual or small group shopping experiences, as well as education sessions, added the technology firm.

Verishop is a two-year-old company based in Santa Monica, California, and the social shopping platform features more than 1,000 vetted brands across women’s and men’s clothing and accessories, makeup, skincare, and home decor.

In recent months the app has introduced several features including allowing people to upload their own user-generated content, tag products in their posts, save and share curated collections, and follow friends and brands on the platform.

Image: courtesy of Verishop