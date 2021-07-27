Versace opens boutique in New York's SoHo

  • Home
Retail

Images: Versace
By Huw Hughes

4 hours ago

Versace has opened a boutique in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood at 11 Greene Street.

The space spans 3,070 square feet and will carry the Italian luxury label’s full offering of ready-to-wear and accessories for both men and women.

Following the design concept by renowned architect Gwenael Nicolas first presented in the Paris flagship, the interior features greca-patterned marble floors and sculpted Medusas in a slick, minimalist style.

“I’m so excited to bring Versace to SoHo! NYC and its downtown cool attitude have always been such a big source of inspiration for me,” said designer Donatella Versace in a release.

