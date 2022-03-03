Very to revamp e-commerce platform through new partnership

UK retailer The Very Group has set out plans to rejuvenate its e-commerce platform through a new partnership with commerce site, Commercetools.

As one in the first of a series of investments the e-tailer is making in both technology and people, the move hopes to improve the digital customer experience and is part of the company’s strategy to modernise its tech.

From March 2022, Very has said it will start to migrate each stage of the customer journey from its existing digital platform to Commercetools, with each migration to further give customers a more accessible design.

“This is one of the most exciting technology developments in Very’s history,” said Matt Grest, CIO of the company, in a release. “Delivering a brilliant digital customer experience is more important than ever in today’s competitive retail environment, and Commercetools will give us increased scalability and reliability when delivering change.”

He added that the company is set to reveal more investments into its technology over the coming months.