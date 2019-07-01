VF Corporation opens brand hub in London

VF Corporation has opened a brand hub for consumers and wholesale partners in a historic building from 1929 in London’s Soho. Spanning over six floors and more than 16,000 square feet, the space is named Axtell Soho and features offices, a digital innovation and design studio and brand experience floors to showcase the brands Timberland, The North Face, Vans and Kipling.

The idea, according to a company statement, is to use the latest technology to create an immersive customer experience. Custom video walls and cinema surround sound help VF’s brands bring their creative visions to life, while touch screens and 3D virtual mannequins allow wholesale clients to visualise seasonal looks and place orders.

“Axtell Soho is the changing face of customer experience,” said Martino Scabia Guerrini, Group President EMEA, in the same statement. “It brings content, product and rich storytelling together in one place. London is where we can amplify our vision for VF brands”.

VF’s presence in the UK includes 57 owned and operated stores, 20 of which are in London. The company also employs over 1,800 people in retail, 240 of whom are based in London.

Images: courtesy of VF Corporation