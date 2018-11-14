VIA Outlets commences 29 million euros expansion plan

VIA Outlets, the newest and fastest growing owner operator of outlet shopping destinations in Europe, has confirmed the launch of an extension and remodelling programme of 29 million euros focussing on three outlets in Sweden, Spain and Poland to help better position the outlets as premium shopping destinations across Europe.

Work recently started on the extension of its Hede Fashion Outlet, located in Gothenburg, western Sweden, which will add an additional 29,000 square foot to the centre, increasing the number of stores by 15, bringing the total number to 75.

The announcement comes just months before the opening of a new train station right next to the outlet, which allows visitors to get from Gothenburg’s city centre to the outlet in just 20 minutes. The total investment for this centre totals 11 million euros and the extension is set to open in October 2019.

In addition, work started in October on the Sevilla Fashion Outlet in southern Spain, where VIA Outlets are completely relaunching the food and beverage offering, adding four new kiosks, as well as additional parking spaces. Further works will be conducted in 2019 to enhance the exterior and interior aesthetics of the centre, with total investment amounting to 13 million euros.

The final project is refurbishing the Wroclaw Fashion Outlet, with work expected to start in 2019, and will include the remodelling of the façade and of the interior of the centre to help increase the guest experience, with the total investment amounting to 5 million euros.

Otto Ambagtsheer, chief operating officer, said in a press release: “Our extension and remodelling programme plays an important part in delivering shopping destinations that are well marketed and focus on experience to our guests. This programme will also give us the opportunity to welcome a whole new set of exciting brands and help establish our centres as premium fashion outlets across Europe.”

VIA Outlets is a joint venture between APG, Hammerson, Value Retail and Meyer Bergman. It currently owns a portfolio of 11 premium fashion outlets across Europe, which are visited by more than 30 million guests. In 2017, VIA Outlets reported over 1 billion euros in brand sales.

CGI Images: courtesy of VIA Outlets