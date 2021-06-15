VIA Outlets invests in Sevilla Fashion Outlet extension

VIA Outlets, Europe’s fastest-growing owner-operator of premium fashion outlet destinations, is investing 17.5 million euros in its Sevilla Fashion Outlet in Spain.

The premium outlet in Seville will be developing a 28,800 square foot extension creating space for 17 brands to be added to its existing roster of more than 70 stores.

The extension will include the creation of an experiential multipurpose space designed to host meetings, events and cultural happenings while giving the commercial area a “more sophisticated appearance”. The design aims to highlight the local Andalusian architecture and references elements and characteristic materials from the city of Seville, explained VIA Outlets.

A highlight of the new design by architects L35 will be an innovative ventilated façade made from ceramic slats, which utilises a passive natural lighting design to create feelings of spaciousness and comfort.

Otto Ambagtsheer, chief executive at VIA Outlets, said in a statement: “Remodelling is a cornerstone in VIA Outlets’ 3 Rs strategy alongside remerchandising and remarketing and we are excited to continue our remodelling programme in Seville. Spain has always been an important market for VIA Outlets and it will continue to be so as tourism re-bounces after the pandemic.”

This is the latest round of investment from VIA Outlets in Sevilla Fashion Outlet, since acquiring the centre in 2016 it has invested a total of 30 million euros.

David Kervyn de Lettenhove, business director for Spain, added: “With this extension, we will strengthen the position of Sevilla Fashion Outlet in southern Spain, which will contribute to the city’s positioning as a cosmopolitan and shopping-led tourism destination with a sustainable approach.

Sevilla Fashion Outlet’s extension is set to open in 2023.

Image: courtesy of VIA Outlets; Vila do Conde Retail Park

In addition, VIA Outlets has announced further investments in the Iberia region, announcing that it has commenced the redevelopment and remodelling of the Vila do Conde retail park project in Porto, Portugal, adjacent to its Vila do Conde Porto Fashion Outlet.

The 150,695 square foot retail park will undergo a complete remodel and upgrade following a 4 million euro investment. Following the works, seven new tenants will open including Continente Bom Dia, Radio Popular, Ornimundo and Loja do Gato Preto. The work is set to be completed in November.

Ambagtsheer, added: “We see strong potential in Vila do Conde and recognise it as an area of growing importance. This project will not only reinforce the relevance of the city as a shopping destination, but contribute to strengthening VIA Outlets’ offer in the Portuguese region as a whole – and we are looking forward to seeing positive synergies between the outlet centre and the retail park.”