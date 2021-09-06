VIA Outlets launches sustainable 'Re.Love' pop-up

VIA Outlets, which has 11 shopping outlets across Europe, is launching a sustainable pop-up initiative ‘Re.Love’ to provide its shoppers with a more sustainable and premium shopping experience.

The first ‘Re.Love’ pop-up opened in Freeport Lisboa Fashion Outlet on September 3, with the second opening in Batavia Stad Amsterdam Fashion Outlet in mid-October. The move is part of VIA Outlets’ wider ‘Beyond Sustainability’ strategy to create a more positive and regenerative approach to outlet shopping.

Each store will open for three months, housing sustainable collections from brands such as Karl Lagerfeld, Desigual, United Colors of Benetton, Hugo Boss, Bottletop, LoveBrand, Osklen, Pepe Jeans, Tommy Hilfiger, Not-Yet-Famous, A-line, WeTheKnot, Foursoul, and many others.

Shoppers will also be able to rent and buy from luxury secondhand brand Trend Circle, selling brands such as Prada, Chanel, Balenciaga, Gucci and Dolce and Gabbana.

Geert Paemen, group sustainability director at VIA Outlets, said in a statement: “We are delighted to pioneer this new sustainability initiative, which complements the ambitious environmental targets we have set for our centres and highlights the important efforts being made by our brand partners in this field.

“As part of the Re.Love launch, we also ignite a new partnership with Zero Desperdicio, which has developed a textile waste tracking platform to help fight consumer waste in Portugal, closing the loop on a more sustainable future for fashion and our role in it. In the Re.Love pop-up store they will weigh all clothing donations from our guests and inform them about their positive contribution to the planet.”

Adrián Branco, CSR and sustainability coordinator at Desigual, involved in the project, added: “Sustainability is no longer an option for companies, but an obligation. Consumers demand action and results and we must be prepared to respond to their demands. With this view, it is important for us to support our partners in the actions they lead in favour of sustainability and that is why we were especially keen to join the Re.Love initiative with VIA Outlets.”

Image: courtesy of VIA Outlets

Image: courtesy of VIA Outlets