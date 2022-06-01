VIA Outlets to invest 17.5 million euros in Sevilla Fashion Outlet

VIA Outlets is investing 17.5 million euros in the expansion of its premium shopping destination in Seville.

The expansion at the Sevilla Fashion Outlet will create 17 new units, added VIA Outlets, adding around 20 percent in gross leasable area to the shopping destination. The work is due for completion in Q4 2023 and will also create 150 new jobs.

Once completed the outlet will feature 80 stores and will be able to "attract large national and international fashion brands". In addition, it will also have a completely new hospitality offering, which it adds will accommodate the “expected increase in clientèle,”

David Kervyn de Lettenhove, business director of VIA Outlets, Spain, said in a statement: “With these expansion plans, VIA Outlets seeks to strengthen the position of Sevilla Fashion Outlet in southern Spain and contribute to the city’s positioning as a cosmopolitan and shopping-led tourism destination with a sustainable approach.”

Sevilla Fashion Outlet is the main premium fashion and lifestyle destination in Andalusia and includes brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Bimba and Lola, Adidas, Puma and Asics.