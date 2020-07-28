Victoria Beckham launches beauty e-commerce in China through Tmall

Victoria Beckham Beauty is launching a flagship store on Alibaba’s Tmall Global platform. This marks the brand's first entry into the Chinese market.

The new online store will feature clean beauty skincare and makeup products, as well as provide consumers with exclusive access to special product launches specific to the market. The brand has also created an exclusive set of six skincare products to celebrate its launch on Tmall.

“Chinese consumers are some of the most well-informed beauty shoppers in the world,” said Victoria Beckham explained in a statement. “That’s why we’re extremely excited to partner with Tmall Global to enter the China market and share our clean beauty vision with millions of new customers. We’re also thrilled about our livestream with Viya, one of China’s biggest influencers, on Tmall Global on July 27, which will feature an exclusive offer on our new Power Glow Set.”

Tmall's marketing tools will allow Victoria Beckham Beauty to connect with Chinese shoppers and gain insights into the market to help the brand expand its reach.