Victoria Place in Woking opens phase one with Boots

Victoria Square Woking Limited, a joint venture between Moyallen and Woking Borough Council, has opened the first phase of Victoria Place, the 570 million pound transformation of part of Woking town centre, with the opening of Boots.

The Boots “store of the future” spans 27,500 square foot and has openings onto Commercial Way and into Wolsey Place and forms a cornerstone of the development.

The store offers elements of Boots new store concept including innovative lighting and flooring, a rehydration station and new in queue merchandising (IQM) system. In addition, the store features a wider range of products and beauty counters, including NO7, Clinique, The Ordinary, Bumble and Bumble, Benefit and Liz Earle.

There is a pharmacy with two consultation rooms to provide vaccination services such as travel vaccines, Meningitis, HPV, Malaria and flu, alongside an optician, click and collect services, as well as in-store photo printing.

Victoria Place will open in September 2021, comprising 125,000 square foot of new retail floorspace including a 50,000 square foot Marks and Spencer, fit-out of which begins in March next year.

Complementing the retail offering, Victoria Square also includes a 22-storey, 189-bed four-star Hilton Hotel, 429 residential apartments in two towers of 30 and 34 storeys, a new restaurant unit on Commercial Way and space for a medical centre. The development will also bring two new public plazas and an additional 284 parking spaces to the destination.

Councillor Ayesha Azad, leader of Woking Borough Council, said in a statement: “The opening of phase one of Victoria Place is a major milestone and a marker of the momentum being enjoyed by Woking. Today’s news highlights the enduring appeal of Woking, and the Council’s commitment to work with its partners to ensure the long-term vibrancy of the Borough.”

Peter Robinson, managing director of Moyallen, added: “The new Boots store is a fantastic addition to Woking Shopping’s line-up that also heralds the completion of the first phase of a development that will transform the town centre. Victoria Place is a new-generation of development that successfully integrates a range of uses to create a thriving community and positive, long-term contribution to the local economy.”

Images: courtesy of Victoria Square Woking Limited