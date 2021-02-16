Victoria's Secret announces the return of swim in stores

Victoria Secret has announced the return of its swim collection in stores for the first time in years after discontinuing it.

The brand has been struggling over the past several years as it has lost ground to other lingerie retailers and fell behind in the swimsuit market. The brand previously announced it was discontinuing its swim collection in 2016 to focus on more profitable lines such as lingerie, beauty, and Pink.

The new line features an expanded assortment of the brand’s heritage styles and unique shapes and sizes. Victoria’s Secret has been under fire in the past for not being more diverse and inclusive in its product offerings.

In addition to Victoria’s Secret Swim, a select assortment of swimwear brands, including female-founded Ayra, Baobab, For Love & Lemons (exclusive to VS), Monica Hansen Beachwear, Roxy, Skinnydippers, and Vitamin A, will be available on the brand’s website.

Photo: Victoria Secret 2021 campaign