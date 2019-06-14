Victoria's Secret opens its first French flagship

Victoria's Secret has landed in Paris. Despite having held the 2016 edition of its annual televised Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the city, the American lingerie and sleepwear brand has only just opened its first retail location in the city.

The new store is located in Parisian shopping center Forum des Halles and takes up a 500-square-meter retail space, according to French publication CNews. Like existing Victoria's Secret locations, the store carries the brand's Pink, Sexy Illusions and Body by Victoria lines.

While this is the first standalone Victoria's Secret location in the French capital, there were already two stores in French airports. The brand currently operates 1,600 stores globally, with locations in countries including the U.S., Canada, England and Rome.