Victoria's Secret to open Brighton store

Underwear giant Victoria’s Secret is continuing its expansion across the UK with a 9,000 square foot store in Brighton’s Churchill Square’s Upper Mall, alongside River Island and Next.

The new store will be one of 30 stores Victoria's Secret plans to open across the UK and will sell the full range of the brand's lingerie as well as its brand ‘Pink’ aimed at the younger market.

The centre’s owner Standard Life Investments said that the Victoria's Secret store is due to open in late spring.

In addition, Spanish fashion brand Zara is upsizing to a 37,000 square foot store at the centre by taking the majority of the store previously occupied by BHS.

The fashion brand will trade from both mall levels with its existing unit continuing to trade in the interim period, while Zara Home store will remain trading from their separate standalone store in the centre.

Ed Jenkins, head of UK retail for Standard Life Investments, said: “The arrival of Victoria’s Secret illustrates Churchill Square’s continuing appeal to leading international fashion retailers, which is reinforced by Zara doubling its presence in Churchill Square after ten years at the centre.

“These lettings will boost the centre’s appeal as a major fashion shopping destination in the South East attracting millions of shoppers each year.”