Victoria Shoes to open debut London pop-up

Spanish footwear brand Victoria Shoes, known for its espadrille-style sneaker, is opening its first-ever pop-up in London this month.

'The Bodega' pop-up will run from May 22 to 24 in the Truman Brewery’s 6 Dray Walk, and will showcase the brand’s latest collections, including footwear, garments and accessories.

Billed as an immersive showcase of the brand, the convenience store-inspired set-up will feature a claw machine with exclusive prizes, a live DJ, complementary drinks and food, and offer consumer discounts.

The pop-up will open on May 22 with an exclusive invite-only industry event, followed by two back-to-back consumer days, from 12 to 8pm on May 23 and 24. The consumer days will also offer the first 25 people through the door each day a goody bag, including a bundle of Victoria accessories.

Victoria Shoes was founded in 1915 in a small town in La Rioja, Northern Spain, where its factory is still located. In 2004, the footwear brand started expanding internationally, and currently it exports 75 percent of its production to more than 50 countries, including the UK, France, Italy, Portugal, Korea and the US. It offers more than 300 models across women’s, men’s and kids. Stockists in the UK include Schuh and Marks & Spencer.