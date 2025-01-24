Victoria’s Secret to open ‘premier’ store in East Midlands

Lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret is preparing to open a “premier” store in Derbion shopping centre, in the UK’s East Midlands.

Under a 10-year lease, the 5,712 square foot space will be an expansion on the brand’s existing format, which currently sits within Next, moving it into its own individual unit.

The new location, which comes as part of Victoria’s Secret ongoing UK expansion, will become the brand’s first permanent store in Derby, and intends to better cater to customers in the region.

In a release, head of retail for the label, Nicola Reeve, said: “We are pleased to be expanding our presence in Derby with the opening of this new permanent location at Derbion.

“Over the past few years, we have continued to expand our presence across the UK opening new locations in thriving retail destinations. This new space at Derbion will allow us to serve more of our customers from across the East Midlands as well as draw in new visitors.”

For Derbion, meanwhile, the opening reflects the site’s “progressive leasing strategy”, designed to optimise its offering and attract new brands.

In her own statement, managing director, Beth McDonald, said the company was “delighted” for Victoria’s Secret to join the retail line up, adding: “Our goal is to ensure Derbion has a diverse retail, leisure and F&B mix as we look to maintain our place as the East Midland’s premier retail and leisure destination.”