Vince launches omnichannel shopping experience with Newstore

Premium lifestyle brand Vince has revealed new in-store shopping experiences developed by the cloud platform, Newstore.

The omnichannel solutions, which include a mobile point-of-sale, inventory management, store fulfilment and clienteling, are now available throughout 68 of Vince’s retail locations.

Additionally, the retailer has also launched a branded Newstore consumer app as part of the omnichannel implementations, which all aim to improve customer experience.

The retailer plans to bring a more curated online shopping experience to the app’s users, connecting the physical store to the digital.

In a release, Jack Schwefel, CEO of Vince Holding Corp, the parent company of Vince, said: “Most retailers patch together point solutions to create the illusion of omnichannel. Until Newstore, I hadn’t seen a platform that matched the expectations I had for our brands’ in-store and mobile experiences.”

He added: “Newstore had played an important role in transforming Vince’s retail operations because it allows us to bring the personalisation and connectedness of e-commerce to our stores. We look forward to rolling out Newstore with Rebecca Taylor in the future.”