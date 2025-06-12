Vince opens European flagship in London

American luxury apparel and accessories brand Vince has opened a European flagship store on Marylebone High Street in London.

The two-story, 2,300-square-foot flagship marks Vince’s 44th store worldwide, and its second in London, joining its 1,400-square-foot boutique on Chelsea’s Draycott Avenue, which opened its doors in 2019.

The new location has been designed in line with the brand's newest store concept, which began rolling out across the US flagships in 2024, to showcase a wider selection of the brand’s product offering.

Vince European flagship on Marylebone High Street, London Credits: Vince

The womenswear is housed on the ground floor of the flagship, stocking the brand’s widest product offering in the UK. The Marylebone High Street will also be home to the biggest menswear footprint in the business, with the entire downstairs floor dedicated to the menswear collection.

For the interiors, Vince’s creative team worked with a host of UK-based vendors to decorate the new store, collaborating on new pieces with Studio Vraco, and sourcing antique and vintage furniture and decorative accessories from dealers, including The Peanut Vendor, Beton Brut and Studio 125.

Vince European flagship on Marylebone High Street, London Credits: Vince

Vince European flagship on Marylebone High Street, London Credits: Vince

Vince European flagship on Marylebone High Street, London Credits: Vince

Vince European flagship on Marylebone High Street, London Credits: Vince

Vince European flagship on Marylebone High Street, London Credits: Vince