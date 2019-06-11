Vintage retailer What Goes Around Comes Around teams with Ebay

Luxury vintage retailer What Goes Around Comes Around is partnering with Ebay on the sale of over 1,300 items. While the retailer has previously partnered with Christie's, its Ebay partnership will be its largest platform to date.

What Goes Around Comes Around operates six brick-and-mortar locations as well as an e-commerce site, where it sells authenticity-guaranteed handbags, apparel, jewelry, accessories and home items from luxury brands such as Celine, Chanel, Fendi, Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

WWD reported that the What Goes Around Comes Around partnership with Ebay will entail a series of releases starting tomorrow, June 12. Each release will be available for a limited time of roughly six days on Ebay's website, with items starting at 10 dollars.

The second collaboration release is anticipated for September, to coincide with New York Fashion Week.