Virtual fitting room market forecast to double by 2025

The global virtual fitting room market is forecasted to grow from 3 million dollars in 2019 to 6.5 million dollars by 2025, according to new research by Valuates Reports.

The rise in online shopping is driving the growth of the virtual fitting room market size, with the new technology looking to decrease the exchange and return rate, and enhance consumers’ online shopping experience.

An example of a company using this technology is fashion technology firm Zeekit. The company has worked with retailers such as Adidas, Macy’s and Modcloth to help shoppers get an idea of what an outfit will look like on them without trying it on by uploading a full body photo to mix and match garments.

“The crisis in the retail world has also created an opportunity to reinvent and revolutionize the way this industry operates,” Yael Vizel, co-founder of Zeekit, said in a statement in July.

“Right now it’s all about personalisation. We live in the era of the selfie generation and Zeekit is taking that to the next step, giving every brand and retailer the opportunity to extend their presence into the reality of their customers’ lives.”

According to Zeekit, early data has shown the service to help reduce return rates for its retailer partners by 36 percent.