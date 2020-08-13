Visualsoft launches partnership programme

Visualsoft has launched a partnership programme to “empower solution providers to grow their business, build their network and increase the revenue of their retailers”.

The newly launched programme “offers uncapped earning potential to those signed up, with revenue share for successful referrals placed through the platform,” according to Visualsoft.

The digital marketing agency, which has offices in Teesside, Newcastle, Manchester and Dubai, has established partnerships with companies such as Klarna, Google and Amazon Pay.

Alongside that, Visualsoft has also launched PartnerConnect, an online directory that enables retailers to easily browse a range of partners that offer services to help grow their retail store online.

Ed Harries, Visualsoft brand partnerships director said in a statement: “We’ve been working with retailers for over 20 years now, and for much of that Visualsoft has championed the relationships we have with our partners for the benefit of our clients.

“Our vision here was to create a rich and vibrant community of partners, with a shared goal of growing retailers online. We’ve built our programme to support every partner, whether they’re building websites or growing their retail clients businesses using marketing solutions, and to top it off, we’ve built-in increased earning potential to really show we mean business.

“Changing times call for innovation, and it’s crucial that we change tack to think of new ways of engaging customers. All our partners are now listed on PartnerConnect, our directory that allows retailers to find any partner quickly and simply in one place.”

Dean Benson, Visualsoft CEO said in a statement: “We’re constantly innovating to put the retailer at the heart of everything we do at Visualsoft and this launch is another example of that. We’ve got big plans for our partner programme and I’m incredibly excited for what the future will bring for us”.