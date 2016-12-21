Vivienne Westwood opens flagship in New York

British designer Vivienne Westwood just opened her newest flagship in New York. Landing on 55th Street, the boutique just opened as the company’s first store in the state.

Technically, the designer had opened a smaller boutique in 1999, as reported by WWD. The 7,000 square-foot space eventually closed, which makes the new boutique the brand’s main store in New York. Over double in size, the 15,000 square foot space opened in a three-floor prewar townhouse. The flagship will be used as an office, showroom, and a “press and sales presence,” according to the publication.

Created by architect Simona Franci, the design of the new space reflects the brand’s sophistication and elegance. In the new space, the second floor will have women’s accessories, the Vivienne Westwood collection, and women’s couture, according to NY Mag. The basement will featured men’s ready-to-wear, men’s accessories, and other menswear apparel. The price ranges with pieces retailing from 105 dollars for a t-shirt to 5,435 dollars for blazers.