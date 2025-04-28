Vivobarefoot to open second UK store in Bristol

Footwear brand Vivobarefoot is continuing its UK expansion with the opening of its second store in the region. The new site is set to launch in Bristol on April 30, when opening celebrations will commence for the general public.

The 83 square metre store, located at 84 Park Street, infuses the brand’s key philosophies into its space, designed to be what Vivobarefoot describes as a “vibrant, nature-connected hub for the community”. “The new store’s a space to explore foot health, natural movement and regenerative living,” a press release noted.

Alongside a full range of the brand’s footwear, features housed in the location include a Living Biophilic Wall and a Vivobiome foot scanning zone, where customers can receive a full foot scan with plantar pressure plate analysis. The service determines how an individual’s weight is distributed across the foot, “helping you reconnect to your natural foundations”.

Vivobarefoot store in Bristol. Credits: Vivobarefoot.

A space will also be dedicated to its Revivo category, the brand’s re-commerce programme through which worn and returned footwear from Vivobarefoot is “revived, reconditioned and resold”. A take-back box will extend this concept, encouraging shoppers to return their old shoes to then be recycled.

The store comes on the back of the opening of Vivobarefoot’s headquarters at Somerset’s Barley Wood Walled Garden, where it once again reaffirmed its regenerative stance through a space the company calls a “Nature Home”.