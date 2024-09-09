Walgreens unveils new premium skincare line

American retailer Walgreens, the leading independent retail pharmacy and healthcare provider, has launched a new premium skincare line, designed “to give customers premium quality without the premium price tag”.

The new product offering has been launched in response to “growing consumer demand for premium skin care solutions,” with Walgreens adding that they are looking to redefine its beauty landscape by providing “an efficient, highly relevant customer experience with a range of products that promise top-tier quality and affordability”.

The Walgreens branded product line offers cleansers, exfoliants, facial creams, SPF, lip and face masks, body firming cream and facial serums developed following “extensive research” to offer customers prestige skincare options that don’t compromise on price.

The majority of the collection is priced under 14.99 US dollars, including four serums at just 5.99 US dollars each. The most expensive product is the ultra-nourishing, skin-softening body butter firming cream, priced at 22.99 US dollars.

Heather Hughes, group vice president and general merchandise manager for health and beauty at Walgreens, said in a statement: “As we sharpen our focus in areas such as women’s health and beauty, our new premium skincare line is a game-changer for those who crave luxury but are mindful of their budget.

“Compared to the current price of similar premium skin care products listed on brand websites, the online prices of our new Walgreens premium skin care products are at least 50 percent less expensive, making high-quality skin care more accessible. It’s our way of delivering personalised solutions that don’t break the bank, and we invite our customers to see for themselves.”

The new skincare line is available to shop online at Walgreens and in select stores.