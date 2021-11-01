Walmart and Gap extend homeware partnership with furniture line

American retailer Walmart is “deeping” its homeware relationship with Gap with a furniture line and adding a capsule Gap Home collection to select Walmart stores.

Gap Home Furniture is described as a “collection of timeless American styles for modern living” and includes sofas, chairs, ottomans, headboards, and beds, alongside rugs, bedding, curtains, pillows and tableware.

Launching online at Walmart.com, Gap Home Furniture features 150 pieces offering contemporary styles with Scandinavian, midcentury and modern inspiration designed to be the “perfect addition to any living space”.

Highlights from the collection include living room staples with midcentury elements such as an upholstered square ottoman, a wood-base sofa, flared arm loveseat, a TV stand and a coffee table. Gap’s trademark navy also makes an appearance with items such as the upholstered barrel chair.

Image: courtesy of Walmart; Gap Home

While for the bedroom, there are various headboard styles, including an upholstered square tufted headboard in cream and a more modern take such as the upholstered horizontal channelled headboard in grey.

There are also rugs in a variety of textures and patterns from eye-catching prints like chevron and geometric to modern stripes. All rugs are priced from 99.98 to 236 US dollars.

Due to the success of the debut Gap Home earlier this summer, Walmart is also introducing a capsule bedding collection to select stores. The collection features a washed frayed edge organic cotton quilt in blue and white and a T-shirt soft jersey reversible organic cotton blend comforter set in navy and blue.

Image: courtesy of Walmart; Gap Home

Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president of home at Walmart US, said in a statement: “At Walmart, we have spent the past several years focused on building our home assortment to bring high-quality, stylish – and often exclusive – home goods and décor to customers at an incredible value.

“Our customers have been spending more time in – and investing more in – their homes. This nesting trend is one we anticipate continuing, and we are committed to offering Walmart shoppers a wide variety of accessible, on-trend styles so that a beautiful home is possible for everyone. Gap Home is a key part of this effort, and there is so much more to come.”

Gap Home Furniture is priced from 49.88 to 629 US dollars.

Image: courtesy of Walmart; Gap Home

Image: courtesy of Walmart; Gap Home