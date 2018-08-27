Walmart launches Moosejaw-curated outdoor shop on website

The "Moosejaw Madness" is officially coming to Walmart.com. Walmart Inc. said it has launched a new premium outdoor store curated by one of its acquired specialty retailers and outdoor-gear company, Moosejaw. The move is part of the retail giant's efforts to lure more shoppers to its website amid stiff competition from rival Amazon.com Inc..

While Walmart is expanding its assortment online by introducing entirely new categories and brands, this is the first time it is creating an online store on its website curated by one of its own acquired specialty retailers.

The online store will complement the everyday camping assortment currently available on Walmart's website and will also introduce a completely new, outdoor specialty assortment that has not been available to Walmart customers in the past.

"Whether it's helping our customers break-up with their BF/GF or creating our latest, goofy Test Lab Videos, our goal is to offer the very best outdoor stuff and have the most fun doing it. We're even working with Walmart's technology incubator, Store No 8, to test how virtual reality could enhance the outdoor shopping experience," Eoin Comerford, CEO of Moosejaw, said in a blog post.

The premium outdoor store will offer thousands of items from premium outdoor brands, including Craghoppers, Deuter, First Ascent by Eddie Bauer, Gramicci, Jack Wolfskin, Klymit, Leki, Stonewear and Tentsile. It will also carry the full range of Moosejaw-branded clothing, jackets and gear.

A list of top category sellers will help customers discover the top trending items, whether it is men's or women's outdoor clothing, backpacks or sleeping bags.

However, the premium outdoor shop will not be called the Moosejaw Store as Walmart plans to continually add products from many sources, such as other specialty outdoor retailers as well as other outdoor brands. (dpa)