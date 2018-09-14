Walmart's Jet.com redesigns website, launches grocery service

Retail giant Walmart Inc.'s (WMT) e-commerce site Jet.com said Thursday that it has redesigned its website with more merchandise and faster delivery, tailored to cater to the specific needs of consumers in urban areas.

In addition, Jet has launched Jet City Grocery, which includes three-hour scheduled grocery delivery, and also announced a strategic partnership with Nike offering apparel, footwear and accessories. The actions are expected to enable Walmart to better compete with Amazon.com.

Launched in 2015, Jet.com was acquired by Walmart as part of its efforts to challenge Amazon's dominance in the e-commerce market. In September 2016, Walmart completed its acquisition of Jet.com Inc. for 3.3 billion dollars.

Jet said that the actions announced today signals the beginning of its strategy to focus on customers in major metro cities.

Starting with New York and rolling out to other major cities in time, shoppers viewing the website will be greeted with localized imagery and messages on the home page and throughout the site.

Jet's new website will offer more localization, personalization and tailored shopping experiences with smarter recommendations. Customers using Apple Inc.'s iOS will be able to use voice activation to make shopping lists on Jet's mobile application.

Jet will offer three-hour, same-day scheduled grocery delivery in New York and will use its Bronx Fulfillment center, which will be completed this fall, to help with the rollout.

The three-hour grocery delivery to customers' homes in New York will be enabled by Parcel, a logistics company acquired by Walmart in 2017.

For the City Grocery Service, Jet is partnering with New York-based brands such as Bedford Cheese Shop, Pat LaFrieda meats, Orwashers Bakery and Big Gay Ice Cream in addition to small businesses such as Just Bagels.

New Yorkers will also be able to order craft, ultra-craft, domestic and premium imported beer online, receiving same-day and next-day delivery in the coming months.

Jet's partnership with Nike will offer consumers Nike and Converse products, starting in October.

The initial assortment will include hundreds of products across apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and children, including essentials for running, training and sportswear. (dpa)