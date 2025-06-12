Wanna introduces virtual try-on for high heels using AR

Wanna, a fashion AR & 3D virtual solutions provider that’s part of Perfect Corp., has launched its debut virtual try-on experience for high heels.

The first of its kind, the experience lets online shoppers see how the high heels would look on their feet and decide on the shape, heel height, and overall style.

According to UX insights from Wanna, some of the main factors that drive high-heel purchases include color, heel height, and style compatibility. As online shopping tends to rely on static product images, being able to bring these details to life is key for driving the final sale.

Virtual try-ons for high-heeled footwear continue to offer unique challenges, particularly when it comes to capturing accurate foot alignment and perspective. The new Wanna virtual try-on solution is able to overcome these limitations and offer users new interactive ways to assess key attributes of the heels and enjoy an online retail experience that goes beyond static images.

“At Perfect Corp., we continuously advance AR innovation to redefine the e-commerce and online retail experience,” said Alice Chang, CEO of Perfect Corp., in a statement. “The launch of Wanna High-Heel Virtual Try-On marks a significant milestone in online fashion shopping, allowing consumers to confidently explore this footwear category, which was never possible before. This technology will empower online shoppers with an interactive, realistic way to assess their perfect pair of heels.”

The new virtual try-on (VTO) solution is compatible with several high-heeled footwear staples such as pumps, heeled sandals, ankle boots, and more. Users can accurately assess heel height, showcasing options ranging from 7 cm for standard pumps to 9 cm for close-toe heels. The VTO experience also provides a comprehensive view of each shoe through multiple perspectives, including side, sole, top-down (seated), and rear angles, allowing shoppers to assess style, fit, and proportion with precision.

The new VTO, part of Wanna’s broader footwear visualization offering, is available on both web and mobile platforms, delivering a seamless and immersive virtual shopping journey for brands and consumers alike.